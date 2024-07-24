Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Resources Connection's Director, Roger D. Carlile, made a $281,250 purchase of RGP, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $11.25 a piece. Resources Connection is trading up about 3.9% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Carlile in the past year.

And at BranchOut Food, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Byron Riche Jones who purchased 41,755 shares for a cost of $0.99 each, for a total investment of $41,337. This buy marks the first one filed by Jones in the past twelve months. BranchOut Food is trading up about 1.5% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: RGP, BOF

