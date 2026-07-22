As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Navios Maritime Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Angeliki Frangou purchased 3,348 shares of NMM, at a cost of $74.03 each, for a total investment of $247,865. Navios Maritime Partners is trading down about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Frangou bought NMM on 27 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $6.69M at an average of $71.35 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Diane W. Strong-treister bought $14,800 worth of City Holding, buying 110 shares at a cost of $134.55 each. Before this latest buy, Strong-treister purchased CHCO at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $57,602 at an average of $121.27 per share. City Holding is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: NMM, CHCO

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