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Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: NMM, CHCO

July 22, 2026 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Navios Maritime Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Angeliki Frangou purchased 3,348 shares of NMM, at a cost of $74.03 each, for a total investment of $247,865. Navios Maritime Partners is trading down about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Frangou bought NMM on 27 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $6.69M at an average of $71.35 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Diane W. Strong-treister bought $14,800 worth of City Holding, buying 110 shares at a cost of $134.55 each. Before this latest buy, Strong-treister purchased CHCO at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $57,602 at an average of $121.27 per share. City Holding is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: NMM, CHCOVIDEO: Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: NMM, CHCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NMM
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