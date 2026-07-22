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Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: CAG, RANI

July 22, 2026 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Conagra Brands, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO John P. Brase purchased 35,000 shares of CAG, for a cost of $14.59 each, for a total investment of $510,632. So far Brase is in the green, up about 5.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.35. Conagra Brands is trading up about 2.5% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Brase in the past twelve months.

And at Rani Therapeutics Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Talat Imran who bought 35,000 shares for a cost of $0.72 each, for a total investment of $25,193. Rani Therapeutics Holdings is trading up about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to snag RANI even cheaper than Imran did, with the stock trading as low as $0.69 in trading on Wednesday which is 4.8% below Imran's purchase price.

Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: CAG, RANIVIDEO: Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: CAG, RANI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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CAG
RANI

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