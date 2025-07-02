As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, First Guaranty Bancshares' Director, Bruce McAnally, made a $250,006 buy of FGBI, purchasing 30,865 shares at a cost of $8.10 a piece. So far McAnally is in the green, up about 6.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.60. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading up about 4.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, McAnally made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $208,489 shares for a cost of $8.47 a piece.

And at GameStop, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director James Grube who bought 5,575 shares for a cost of $23.71 each, for a total investment of $132,183. GameStop is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Grube is in the green, up about 1.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.10.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/2 Insider Buying Report: FGBI, GME

