Wednesday 7/19 Insider Buying Report: FAST, GABC

July 19, 2023 — 02:56 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Fastenal's , Michael J. Ancius, made a $28,765 buy of FAST, purchasing 500 shares at a cost of $57.53 each. Investors can buy FAST at a price even lower than Ancius did, with shares trading as low as $56.55 in trading on Wednesday which is 1.7% below Ancius's purchase price. Fastenal is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Ancius made one other purchase in the past year, buying $24,310 shares for a cost of $48.62 a piece.

And at German American Bancorp, there was insider buying on Saturday, by Susan J. Ellspermann who bought 723 shares at a cost of $27.67 each, for a trade totaling $20,000. Before this latest buy, Ellspermann purchased GABC at 7 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $15,276 at an average of $37.34 per share. German American Bancorp Inc is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Ellspermann is in the green, up about 4.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $28.98.

