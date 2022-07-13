As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Stitch Fix's Director, J. William Gurley, made a $5.43M purchase of SFIX, buying 1,000,000 shares at a cost of $5.43 each. Stitch Fix is trading up about 18.1% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Gurley in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, President, CEO & PFO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased $99,685 worth of Merus, purchasing 4,340 shares at a cost of $22.97 each. Merus is trading up about 3.9% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: SFIX, MRUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.