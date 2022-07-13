Markets
SFIX

Wednesday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: SFIX, MRUS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Stitch Fix's Director, J. William Gurley, made a $5.43M purchase of SFIX, buying 1,000,000 shares at a cost of $5.43 each. Stitch Fix is trading up about 18.1% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Gurley in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, President, CEO & PFO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased $99,685 worth of Merus, purchasing 4,340 shares at a cost of $22.97 each. Merus is trading up about 3.9% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: SFIX, MRUS
VIDEO: Wednesday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: SFIX, MRUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SFIX MRUS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular