As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, CalAmp's CEO, Jeffery R. Gardner, made a $98,969 buy of CAMP, purchasing 23,000 shares at a cost of $4.30 each. Investors have the opportunity to pick up CAMP at a price even lower than Gardner did, with shares trading as low as $3.90 at last check today which is 9.4% below Gardner's purchase price. CalAmp is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Gardner bought CAMP at 6 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $313,595 at an average of $5.23 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased $28,375 worth of Enzo Biochem, purchasing 12,500 shares at a cost of $2.27 a piece. Before this latest buy, Radoff made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $275,500 shares for a cost of $2.20 a piece. Enzo Biochem is trading up about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Radoff was up about 7.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ENZ trading as high as $2.43 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: CAMP, ENZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.