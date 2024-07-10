Wednesday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: GME

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, GameStop's Director, Lawrence Cheng, made a $102,879 buy of GME, purchasing 4,140 shares at a cost of $24.85 a piece. So far Cheng is in the green, up about 6.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $26.45. GameStop is trading up about 4.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Cheng purchased GME at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $218,164 at an average of $13.64 per share.

