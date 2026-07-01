Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Sprott Focus Trust's, George Whitney, made a $847,999 buy of FUND, purchasing 88,058 shares at a cost of $9.63 each. Investors can buy FUND at a price even lower than George did, with the stock trading as low as $9.48 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 1.6% under Whitney's purchase price. Sprott Focus Trust is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Whitney purchased FUND at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $5.02M at an average of $8.55 per share.

And at Mission Produce, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Jay A. Pack who purchased 40,000 shares at a cost of $12.10 each, for a total investment of $484,000. Before this latest buy, Pack purchased AVO on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.55M at an average of $11.29 per share. Mission Produce is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: FUND, AVO

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