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FUND

Wednesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: FUND, AVO

July 01, 2026 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Sprott Focus Trust's, George Whitney, made a $847,999 buy of FUND, purchasing 88,058 shares at a cost of $9.63 each. Investors can buy FUND at a price even lower than George did, with the stock trading as low as $9.48 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 1.6% under Whitney's purchase price. Sprott Focus Trust is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Whitney purchased FUND at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $5.02M at an average of $8.55 per share.

And at Mission Produce, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Jay A. Pack who purchased 40,000 shares at a cost of $12.10 each, for a total investment of $484,000. Before this latest buy, Pack purchased AVO on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.55M at an average of $11.29 per share. Mission Produce is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: FUND, AVOVIDEO: Wednesday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: FUND, AVO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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FUND
AVO

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