Wednesday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: EVA, WAL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Enviva Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director John C. Bumgarner Jr. bought 32,967 shares of EVA, for a cost of $45.50 each, for a total investment of $1.5M. Bumgarner Jr. was up about 9.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EVA trading as high as $49.60 at last check today. Enviva Partners is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Bumgarner Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $48,429 shares for a cost of $48.43 a piece.

And at Western Alliance Bancorporation, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Bryan K. Segedi who bought 1,000 shares at a cost of $100.65 each, for a trade totaling $100,650. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading down about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

