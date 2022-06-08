Markets
Wednesday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: CBTX, S

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CBTX, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Michael A. Havard purchased 10,477 shares of CBTX, at a cost of $28.60 each, for a total investment of $299,642. CBTX Inc is trading up about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Havard in the past twelve months.

And at SentinelOne, there was insider buying on Friday, by Robert S. Schwartz who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $23.98 each, for a total investment of $239,829. This buy marks the first one filed by Schwartz in the past year. SentinelOne is trading up about 5.2% on the day Wednesday. Schwartz was up about 9.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with S trading as high as $26.22 at last check today.

