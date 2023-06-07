News & Insights

Wednesday 6/7 Insider Buying Report: GPC, DE

June 07, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Genuine Parts, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Robert C. Loudermilk Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of GPC, for a cost of $151.75 each, for a total investment of $303,500. Genuine Parts is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday.

And at Deere, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Tami A. Erwin who purchased 675 shares at a cost of $371.05 each, for a trade totaling $250,459. Deere is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

