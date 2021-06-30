Wednesday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: WPF, LUNG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Foley Trasimene Acquisition's Chief Executive Officer, Richard N. Massey, made a $99,000 purchase of WPF, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $9.90 a piece. So far Massey is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.11. Foley Trasimene Acquisition is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Massey in the past twelve months.

And at Pulmonx, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Daniel P. Florin who bought 2,222 shares for a cost of $44.12 each, for a total investment of $98,035. Before this latest buy, Florin made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $299,991 shares at a cost of $19.00 each. Pulmonx is trading off about 2.4% on the day Wednesday.

