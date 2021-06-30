Wednesday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: CXM, TRVN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Sprinklr's Chief Executive Officer, Ragy Thomas, made a $500,000 purchase of CXM, buying 31,250 shares at a cost of $16.00 each. So far Thomas is in the green, up about 42.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.74. Sprinklr is trading off about 3.8% on the day Wednesday.

And at Trevena, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Carrie L. Bourdow who purchased 56,200 shares for a cost of $1.79 each, for a trade totaling $100,542. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bourdow in the past twelve months. Trevena is trading down about 3.1% on the day Wednesday. Investors are able to bag TRVN even cheaper than Bourdow did, with the stock trading as low as $1.70 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 5.0% under Bourdow's purchase price.

