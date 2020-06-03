Markets
AFG

Wednesday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: AFG, HRZN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At American Financial Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 4,000 shares of AFG, for a cost of $59.88 each, for a total investment of $239,530. So far Ambrecht is in the green, up about 11.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $66.81. American Financial Group is trading up about 7% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ambrecht in the past year.

And on Tuesday, President Gerald A. Michaud bought $169,562 worth of Horizon Technology Finance, buying 14,900 shares at a cost of $11.38 a piece. Before this latest buy, Michaud made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $42,000 shares at a cost of $12.00 a piece. Horizon Technology Finance is trading up about 3.9% on the day Wednesday. So far Michaud is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.79.

Wednesday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: AFG, HRZN
VIDEO: Wednesday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: AFG, HRZN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFG HRZN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular