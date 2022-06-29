Markets
Wednesday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: SKIL, CAMP

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Skillsoft's Chief Financial Officer, Gary W. Ferrera, made a $108,270 buy of SKIL, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $3.61 a piece. Skillsoft Corp is trading down about 2.8% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ferrera in the past year.

And also on Tuesday, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought $96,600 worth of CalAmp, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $4.83 each. Before this latest buy, Gardner purchased CAMP at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $187,195 at an average of $6.04 per share. CalAmp is trading down about 6.7% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to bag CAMP at a price even lower than Gardner did, with the stock changing hands as low as $4.31 at last check today -- that's 10.8% below Gardner's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

