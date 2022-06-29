Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, First National's Director, Kirtesh Patel, made a $94,462 purchase of FXNC, buying 5,250 shares at a cost of $17.99 each. First National Corp. is trading off about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Patel in the past year.

And also on Monday, Beat Kahli bought $46,150 worth of Voxx International, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $9.23 each. Before this latest buy, Kahli purchased VOXX at 64 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $8.54M at an average of $10.35 per share. Voxx International Corp is trading down about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. Kahli was up about 3.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VOXX trading as high as $9.55 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: FXNC, VOXX

