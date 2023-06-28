Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Madison Square Garden Entertainment's Director, Thomas Charles Dolan, made a $10M purchase of MSGE, buying 322,580 shares at a cost of $31.00 each. Dolan was up about 8.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MSGE trading as high as $33.73 in trading on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Dolan in the past twelve months.

And at Motorcar Parts of America, there was insider buying on Friday, by Douglas B. Trussler who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $7.00 each, for a total investment of $350,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by Trussler in the past year. Motorcar Parts of America Inc is trading up about 15.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Trussler is in the green, up about 23.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $8.63.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: MSGE, MPAA

