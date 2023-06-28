News & Insights

Markets
DMAC

Wednesday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: DMAC, VERA

June 28, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, DiaMedica Therapeutics's Chief Business Officer, David J. Wambeke, made a $150,003 buy of DMAC, purchasing 38,364 shares at a cost of $3.91 a piece. Wambeke was up about 14.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DMAC trading as high as $4.49 in trading on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading off about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Wambeke made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $750,000 shares at a cost of $1.60 a piece.

And at Vera Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Financial Officer Sean Grant who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $16.60 each, for a total investment of $83,000. Before this latest buy, Grant made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $99,995 shares at a cost of $7.00 a piece. Vera Therapeutics is trading up about 3% on the day Wednesday. Grant was up about 9.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VERA trading as high as $18.21 at last check today.

Wednesday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: DMAC, VERA
VIDEO: Wednesday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: DMAC, VERA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DMAC
VERA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.