Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Amplify Energy's Director, Clint D. Coghill, made a $550,500 buy of AMPY, purchasing 150,000 shares at a cost of $3.67 each. Bargain hunters can buy AMPY at a price even lower than Coghill did, with shares trading as low as $3.28 at last check today -- that's 10.6% below Coghill's purchase price. Amplify Energy is trading up about 4.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Coghill made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $997,190 shares at a cost of $3.28 a piece.

And also on Friday, Anthony S. Ackil purchased $74,997 worth of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, purchasing 14,910 shares at a cost of $5.03 a piece. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading off about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Ackil is in the green, up about 13.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.69.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: AMPY, RRGB

