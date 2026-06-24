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Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: PWRL, SPTX

June 24, 2026 — 11:24 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Powerlaw, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Mike John Dinsdale purchased 15,668 shares of PWRL, at a cost of $15.73 each, for a total investment of $246,495. Investors have the opportunity to bag PWRL at a price even lower than Dinsdale did, with shares trading as low as $14.27 at last check today -- that's 9.3% under Dinsdale's purchase price. Powerlaw is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Dinsdale in the past twelve months.

And also on Monday, Robert J. Hombach bought $235,768 worth of Seaport Therapeutics, buying 13,000 shares at a cost of $18.14 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hombach in the past twelve months. Seaport Therapeutics Inc is trading up about 3.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Hombach is in the green, up about 10.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.04.

Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: PWRL, SPTXVIDEO: Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: PWRL, SPTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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PWRL
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