As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Powerlaw, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Mike John Dinsdale purchased 15,668 shares of PWRL, at a cost of $15.73 each, for a total investment of $246,495. Investors have the opportunity to bag PWRL at a price even lower than Dinsdale did, with shares trading as low as $14.27 at last check today -- that's 9.3% under Dinsdale's purchase price. Powerlaw is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Dinsdale in the past twelve months.

And also on Monday, Robert J. Hombach bought $235,768 worth of Seaport Therapeutics, buying 13,000 shares at a cost of $18.14 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hombach in the past twelve months. Seaport Therapeutics Inc is trading up about 3.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Hombach is in the green, up about 10.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.04.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: PWRL, SPTX

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