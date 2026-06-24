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AMPY

Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: AMPY, TSM

June 24, 2026 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Amplify Energy's James Frew, made a $98,750 purchase of AMPY, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $3.95 a piece. Amplify Energy Corp is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Frew made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $267,500 shares for a cost of $3.57 a piece.

And on Monday, VP Lipen Yuan purchased $79,190 worth of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $79.19 each. Before this latest buy, Yuan purchased TSM on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $84,622 at an average of $74.36 per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. So far Yuan is in the green, up about 460.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $443.86.

Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: AMPY, TSMVIDEO: Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: AMPY, TSM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AMPY
TSM

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