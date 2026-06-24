Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Amplify Energy's James Frew, made a $98,750 purchase of AMPY, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $3.95 a piece. Amplify Energy Corp is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Frew made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $267,500 shares for a cost of $3.57 a piece.

And on Monday, VP Lipen Yuan purchased $79,190 worth of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $79.19 each. Before this latest buy, Yuan purchased TSM on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $84,622 at an average of $74.36 per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. So far Yuan is in the green, up about 460.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $443.86.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: AMPY, TSM

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