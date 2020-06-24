Markets
Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: VOLT, GOSS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Volt Information Sciences' Director, William J. Grubbs, made a $30,000 purchase of VOLT, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $1.50 each. Bargain hunters are able to pick up VOLT even cheaper than Grubbs did, with the stock trading as low as $1.25 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 16.7% under Grubbs's purchase price. Volt Information Sciences is trading off about 8.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Grubbs purchased VOLT at 5 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $76,401 at an average of $1.91 per share.

And on Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Giraudo purchased $25,922 worth of Gossamer Bio, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $12.96 a piece. Before this latest buy, Giraudo made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $18,810 shares at a cost of $16.78 each. Gossamer Bio is trading off about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

