Wednesday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: PAXS, AEO

BNK Invest BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At PIMCO Access Income Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of PAXS, for a cost of $15.58 each, for a total investment of $155,806. Bargain hunters can grab PAXS at a price even lower than Stracke did, with shares changing hands as low as $15.17 at last check today -- that's 2.6% below Stracke's purchase price. PIMCO Access Income Fund is trading up about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stracke in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought $115,000 worth of American Eagle Outfitters, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $11.50 each. Before this latest buy, Spiegel bought AEO at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $356,500 at an average of $11.88 per share. American Eagle Outfitters is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. Spiegel was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AEO trading as high as $12.13 at last check today.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

