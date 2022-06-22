Markets
OKE

Wednesday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: OKE, BLFY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, ONEOK's CEO, Pierce Norton, made a $498,462 buy of OKE, purchasing 8,975 shares at a cost of $55.54 each. Investors can bag OKE at a price even lower than Norton did, with the stock changing hands as low as $52.72 at last check today -- that's 5.1% under Norton's purchase price. ONEOK is trading down about 3.9% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Norton in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director Kenneth Grimbilas purchased $200,485 worth of Blue Foundry Bancorp, purchasing 17,065 shares at a cost of $11.75 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Grimbilas in the past twelve months. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Grimbilas was up about 3.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BLFY trading as high as $12.12 at last check today.

Wednesday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: OKE, BLFY
VIDEO: Wednesday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: OKE, BLFY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKE BLFY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular