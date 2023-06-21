Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Quest Resource Holding's CFO, Brett Wade Johnston, made a $106,020 purchase of QRHC, buying 18,000 shares at a cost of $5.89 each. Johnston was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with QRHC trading as high as $6.21 at last check today. Quest Resource Holding is trading off about 1.8% on the day Wednesday.

And at Akamai Technologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer F. Thomson Leighton who bought 818 shares for a cost of $91.80 each, for a total investment of $75,091. Before this latest buy, Leighton bought AKAM on 51 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.90M at an average of $82.54 per share. Akamai Technologies is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab AKAM at a price even lower than Leighton did, with shares changing hands as low as $89.82 at last check today which is 2.2% below Leighton's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/21 Insider Buying Report: QRHC, AKAM

