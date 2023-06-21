News & Insights

Markets
QRHC

Wednesday 6/21 Insider Buying Report: QRHC, AKAM

June 21, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Quest Resource Holding's CFO, Brett Wade Johnston, made a $106,020 purchase of QRHC, buying 18,000 shares at a cost of $5.89 each. Johnston was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with QRHC trading as high as $6.21 at last check today. Quest Resource Holding is trading off about 1.8% on the day Wednesday.

And at Akamai Technologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer F. Thomson Leighton who bought 818 shares for a cost of $91.80 each, for a total investment of $75,091. Before this latest buy, Leighton bought AKAM on 51 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.90M at an average of $82.54 per share. Akamai Technologies is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab AKAM at a price even lower than Leighton did, with shares changing hands as low as $89.82 at last check today which is 2.2% below Leighton's purchase price.

Wednesday 6/21 Insider Buying Report: QRHC, AKAM
VIDEO: Wednesday 6/21 Insider Buying Report: QRHC, AKAM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QRHC
AKAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.