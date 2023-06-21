Wednesday 6/21 Insider Buying Report: EPSN, AVA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Friday, Epsilon Energy's Chief Executive Officer, Jason Stabell, made a $57,856 purchase of EPSN, buying 11,300 shares at a cost of $5.12 a piece. So far Stabell is in the green, up about 3.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.30. Epsilon Energy is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Stabell bought EPSN at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $213,358 at an average of $5.06 per share.
And also on Friday, Vice President Scott J. Kinney purchased $50,371 worth of Avista, purchasing 1,257 shares at a cost of $40.08 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Kinney in the past year. Avista is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.
