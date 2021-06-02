Markets
NSC

Wednesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: NSC, KBAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Norfolk Southern's Director, Claude Mongeau, made a $664,316 purchase of NSC, buying 2,350 shares at a cost of $282.69 each. Investors are able to grab NSC even cheaper than Mongeau did, with shares changing hands as low as $278.74 at last check today which is 1.4% below Mongeau's purchase price. Norfolk Southernis trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Tuesday, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought $135,276 worth of Kimball International, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.53 each. Before this latest buy, Wolfe made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $129,820 shares at a cost of $12.98 a piece. Kimball International, is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: NSC, KBAL
VIDEO: Wednesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: NSC, KBAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NSC KBAL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular