Wednesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: NSC, KBAL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Norfolk Southern's Director, Claude Mongeau, made a $664,316 purchase of NSC, buying 2,350 shares at a cost of $282.69 each. Investors are able to grab NSC even cheaper than Mongeau did, with shares changing hands as low as $278.74 at last check today which is 1.4% below Mongeau's purchase price. Norfolk Southernis trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Tuesday, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought $135,276 worth of Kimball International, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.53 each. Before this latest buy, Wolfe made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $129,820 shares at a cost of $12.98 a piece. Kimball International, is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.

