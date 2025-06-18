Wednesday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: HOOD, DHIL

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Robinhood Markets, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Christopher D. Payne bought 26,500 shares of HOOD, for a cost of $74.19 each, for a total investment of $1.97M. So far Payne is in the green, up about 2.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $76.03. Robinhood Markets is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Payne in the past year.

And at Diamond Hill Investment Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by President of DHCM Jo Ann Quinif who bought 2,750 shares at a cost of $144.01 each, for a total investment of $396,028. Before this latest buy, Quinif made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $55,696 shares for a cost of $139.24 a piece. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up DHIL at a price even lower than Quinif did, with shares trading as low as $137.34 at last check today -- that's 4.6% below Quinif's purchase price.

