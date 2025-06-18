Markets
Wednesday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: ET, GRNT

June 18, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Energy Transfer's , James Richard Perry, made a $350,060 buy of ET, purchasing 25,892 shares at a cost of $13.52 a piece. So far Perry is in the green, up about 33.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.04. Energy Transfer is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Perry in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought $101,660 worth of Granite Ridge Resources, buying 17,000 shares at a cost of $5.98 a piece. Before this latest buy, Miller bought GRNT at 6 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $610,363 at an average of $6.30 per share. Granite Ridge Resources Inc is trading up about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Miller is in the green, up about 4.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.22.

