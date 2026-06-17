Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, lululemon athletica's Director, Charles V. Bergh, made a $500,384 purchase of LULU, buying 4,275 shares at a cost of $117.05 a piece. lululemon athletica is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Bergh made one other purchase in the past year, buying $999,978 shares for a cost of $164.20 each.

And at Autodesk, there was insider buying on Monday, by EVP, Chief Financial Officer Janesh Moorjani who bought 2,500 shares for a cost of $197.67 each, for a total investment of $494,175. This purchase marks the first one filed by Moorjani in the past year. Autodesk is trading down about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: LULU, ADSK

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