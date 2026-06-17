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Wednesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: LULU, ADSK

June 17, 2026 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, lululemon athletica's Director, Charles V. Bergh, made a $500,384 purchase of LULU, buying 4,275 shares at a cost of $117.05 a piece. lululemon athletica is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Bergh made one other purchase in the past year, buying $999,978 shares for a cost of $164.20 each.

And at Autodesk, there was insider buying on Monday, by EVP, Chief Financial Officer Janesh Moorjani who bought 2,500 shares for a cost of $197.67 each, for a total investment of $494,175. This purchase marks the first one filed by Moorjani in the past year. Autodesk is trading down about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: LULU, ADSKVIDEO: Wednesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: LULU, ADSK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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LULU
ADSK

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