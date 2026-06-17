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Wednesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: AMR, FISV

June 17, 2026 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Alpha Metallurgical Resources' Director, Kenneth S. Courtis, made a $2.01M buy of AMR, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $200.73 a piece. Investors can snag AMR at a price even lower than Courtis did, with shares changing hands as low as $190.88 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 4.9% under Courtis's purchase price. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Courtis purchased AMR on 9 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $44.11M at an average of $167.72 per share.

And on Tuesday, Chief Admin. and Legal Officer Adam L. Rosman purchased $500,700 worth of Fiserv, purchasing 10,150 shares at a cost of $49.33 a piece. Before this latest buy, Rosman made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $499,201 shares for a cost of $63.19 a piece. Fiserv is trading up about 4.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Rosman is in the green, up about 5.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $52.11.

Wednesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: AMR, FISVVIDEO: Wednesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: AMR, FISV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AMR
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