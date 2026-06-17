As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Alpha Metallurgical Resources' Director, Kenneth S. Courtis, made a $2.01M buy of AMR, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $200.73 a piece. Investors can snag AMR at a price even lower than Courtis did, with shares changing hands as low as $190.88 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 4.9% under Courtis's purchase price. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Courtis purchased AMR on 9 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $44.11M at an average of $167.72 per share.

And on Tuesday, Chief Admin. and Legal Officer Adam L. Rosman purchased $500,700 worth of Fiserv, purchasing 10,150 shares at a cost of $49.33 a piece. Before this latest buy, Rosman made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $499,201 shares for a cost of $63.19 a piece. Fiserv is trading up about 4.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Rosman is in the green, up about 5.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $52.11.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: AMR, FISV

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