Wednesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: HMST, AMED

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, HomeStreet's Director, Mark Robert Patterson, made a $344,250 purchase of HMST, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $22.95 each. So far Patterson is in the green, up about 8.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.98. HomeStreet is trading off about 3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Patterson bought HMST at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $344,765 at an average of $22.98 per share.

And at Amedisys, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Bruce D. Perkins who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $167.48 each, for a trade totaling $334,960. Before this latest buy, Perkins made one other purchase in the past year, buying $306,312 shares for a cost of $153.16 a piece. Amedisys is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Perkins is in the green, up about 9.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $183.08.

