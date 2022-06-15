Wednesday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: CAR, DNB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Avis Budget Group's Executive Chairman, Bernardo Hees, made a $4.96M buy of CAR, purchasing 29,400 shares at a cost of $168.69 each. Avis Budget Group is trading up about 8.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Hees purchased CAR on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $9.83M at an average of $180.97 per share.

And on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Anthony M. Jabbour bought $1.45M worth of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, buying 105,000 shares at a cost of $13.84 each. Before this latest buy, Jabbour made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2M shares for a cost of $18.21 each. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is trading up about 6.5% on the day Wednesday. So far Jabbour is in the green, up about 8.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.02.

