Markets
CAR

Wednesday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: CAR, DNB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Avis Budget Group's Executive Chairman, Bernardo Hees, made a $4.96M buy of CAR, purchasing 29,400 shares at a cost of $168.69 each. Avis Budget Group is trading up about 8.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Hees purchased CAR on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $9.83M at an average of $180.97 per share.

And on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Anthony M. Jabbour bought $1.45M worth of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, buying 105,000 shares at a cost of $13.84 each. Before this latest buy, Jabbour made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2M shares for a cost of $18.21 each. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is trading up about 6.5% on the day Wednesday. So far Jabbour is in the green, up about 8.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.02.

Wednesday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: CAR, DNB
VIDEO: Wednesday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: CAR, DNB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAR DNB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular