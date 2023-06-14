News & Insights

Markets
GCO

Wednesday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: GCO, UTZ

June 14, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Genesco, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of GCO, at a cost of $22.05 each, for a total investment of $253,519. Genesco is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sandfort in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director Dylan Lissette bought $250,000 worth of Utz Brands, buying 15,873 shares at a cost of $15.75 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Lissette in the past twelve months. Utz Brands Inc is trading down about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. So far Lissette is in the green, up about 7.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.90.

Wednesday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: GCO, UTZ
VIDEO: Wednesday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: GCO, UTZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GCO
UTZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.