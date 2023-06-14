Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Genesco, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of GCO, at a cost of $22.05 each, for a total investment of $253,519. Genesco is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sandfort in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director Dylan Lissette bought $250,000 worth of Utz Brands, buying 15,873 shares at a cost of $15.75 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Lissette in the past twelve months. Utz Brands Inc is trading down about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. So far Lissette is in the green, up about 7.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.90.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: GCO, UTZ

