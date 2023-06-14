News & Insights

Markets
AMPS

Wednesday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: AMPS

June 14, 2023 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, Director William F. Concannon bought $329,367 worth of Altus Power, buying 60,000 shares at a cost of $5.49 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Concannon in the past twelve months. Altus Power is trading down about 2% on the day Wednesday. Concannon was up about 7.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AMPS trading as high as $5.89 at last check today.

Wednesday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: AMPSVIDEO: Wednesday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: AMPS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.