Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, Director William F. Concannon bought $329,367 worth of Altus Power, buying 60,000 shares at a cost of $5.49 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Concannon in the past twelve months. Altus Power is trading down about 2% on the day Wednesday. Concannon was up about 7.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AMPS trading as high as $5.89 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: AMPS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.