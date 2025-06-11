Markets
Wednesday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: PLUG, DECK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Plug Power, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, See Remarks Paul B. Middleton bought 650,000 shares of PLUG, for a cost of $1.03 each, for a total investment of $672,035. Middleton was up about 43.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PLUG trading as high as $1.48 in trading on Wednesday. Plug Power is trading up about 13.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Middleton made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $250,390 shares for a cost of $0.72 a piece.

And on Friday, Cindy L. Davis bought $200,319 worth of Deckers Outdoor, buying 1,825 shares at a cost of $109.76 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Davis in the past twelve months. Deckers Outdoor is trading off about 1.1% on the day Wednesday.

