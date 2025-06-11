Wednesday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: CB, RHP

Markets
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Chubb's COO, John W. Keogh, made a $2.87M purchase of CB, buying 9,810 shares at a cost of $292.99 each. Investors can buy CB even cheaper than Keogh did, with the stock trading as low as $283.20 at last check today which is 3.3% under Keogh's purchase price. Chubb is trading down about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.

And at Ryman Hospitality Properties, there was insider buying on Monday, by Exec. Chairman of the Board Colin V. Reed who purchased 8,356 shares for a cost of $96.92 each, for a total investment of $809,864. Before this latest buy, Reed bought RHP at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.35M at an average of $101.76 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. So far Reed is in the green, up about 4.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $101.21.

