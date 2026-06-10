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EYE

Wednesday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: EYE, PEB

June 10, 2026 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At National Vision Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Michael J. Nicholson purchased 50,000 shares of EYE, for a cost of $15.52 each, for a total investment of $776,000. So far Nicholson is in the green, up about 14.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.75. National Vision Holdings is trading up about 4.9% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased $678,600 worth of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $16.96 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Bortz in the past year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Bortz is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.64.

Wednesday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: EYE, PEBVIDEO: Wednesday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: EYE, PEB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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EYE
PEB

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