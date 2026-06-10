As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At National Vision Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Michael J. Nicholson purchased 50,000 shares of EYE, for a cost of $15.52 each, for a total investment of $776,000. So far Nicholson is in the green, up about 14.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.75. National Vision Holdings is trading up about 4.9% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased $678,600 worth of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $16.96 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Bortz in the past year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Bortz is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.64.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: EYE, PEB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.