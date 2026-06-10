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Wednesday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: BORR, GBFH

June 10, 2026 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Borr Drilling's Director, Tor Olav Troim, made a $5M purchase of BORR, buying 1,063,000 shares at a cost of $4.70 each. Investors are able to buy BORR at a price even lower than Troim did, with shares changing hands as low as $4.60 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 2.1% below Troim's purchase price. Borr Drilling is trading up about 2.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Troim bought BORR on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $5.39M at an average of $5.39 per share.

And at Gbank Financial Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Charles William Griege Jr. who bought 28,000 shares at a cost of $29.00 each, for a total investment of $812,000. Before this latest buy, Griege Jr. made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $832,598 shares at a cost of $33.30 each. Gbank Financial Holdings is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Griege Jr. is in the green, up about 8.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $31.45.

Wednesday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: BORR, GBFHVIDEO: Wednesday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: BORR, GBFH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BORR
GBFH

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