Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Old Republic International, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Lisa J. Caldwell who bought 9,920 shares for a cost of $23.63 each, for a trade totaling $234,410. Before this latest buy, Caldwell made one other purchase in the past year, buying $14,964 shares at a cost of $25.98 each. Old Republic International is trading off about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: ORI

