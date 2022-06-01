Markets
BOOT

Wednesday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: BOOT, BRLT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Boot Barn Holdings' Peter Starrett, made a $97,072 purchase of BOOT, buying 1,200 shares at a cost of $80.89 a piece. Boot Barn Holdings is trading up about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Starrett in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Director Ian Bickley bought $90,600 worth of Brilliant Earth Group, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $4.53 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bickley bought BRLT at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $479,800 at an average of $15.99 per share. Brilliant Earth Group is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday. Bickley was up about 5.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRLT trading as high as $4.78 at last check today.

Wednesday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: BOOT, BRLT
VIDEO: Wednesday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: BOOT, BRLT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BOOT BRLT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular