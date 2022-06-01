Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Boot Barn Holdings' Peter Starrett, made a $97,072 purchase of BOOT, buying 1,200 shares at a cost of $80.89 a piece. Boot Barn Holdings is trading up about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Starrett in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Director Ian Bickley bought $90,600 worth of Brilliant Earth Group, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $4.53 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bickley bought BRLT at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $479,800 at an average of $15.99 per share. Brilliant Earth Group is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday. Bickley was up about 5.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRLT trading as high as $4.78 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: BOOT, BRLT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.