As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Caesars Entertainment's Director, Michael E. Pegram, made a $1.46M buy of CZR, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $36.39 each. Caesars Entertainment is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Pegram purchased CZR on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.25M at an average of $41.68 per share.

And on Monday, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased $668,600 worth of Malibu Boats, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $33.43 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lanigan in the past twelve months. Malibu Boats is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. Lanigan was up about 5.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MBUU trading as high as $35.40 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: CZR, MBUU

