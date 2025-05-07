Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Alumis', Srinivas Akkaraju, made a $1.48M purchase of ALMS, buying 320,290 shares at a cost of $4.61 each. Alumis is trading up about 3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Akkaraju made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $25M shares for a cost of $16.00 a piece.

And on Friday, CEO Frank B. Holding Jr. bought $724,500 worth of First Citizens BancShares, buying 450 shares at a cost of $1610.00 each. Before this latest buy, Holding Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $824,488 shares for a cost of $1499.07 a piece. First Citizens BancShares is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Holding Jr. is in the green, up about 12.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1806.50.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: ALMS, FCNCA

