As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Patrick Industries' Chief Executive Officer, Andy L. Nemeth, made a $880,000 purchase of PATK, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $88.00 each. Nemeth was up about 7.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PATK trading as high as $94.84 in trading on Wednesday. Patrick Industries is trading up about 4.2% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Nemeth in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, Director Pierre R. Breber bought $429,124 worth of Clorox, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $85.82 a piece. Before this latest buy, Breber purchased CLX on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $962,802 at an average of $120.35 per share. Clorox is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Breber is in the green, up about 3.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $88.83.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: PATK, CLX

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