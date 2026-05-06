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Wednesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: PATK, CLX

May 06, 2026 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Patrick Industries' Chief Executive Officer, Andy L. Nemeth, made a $880,000 purchase of PATK, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $88.00 each. Nemeth was up about 7.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PATK trading as high as $94.84 in trading on Wednesday. Patrick Industries is trading up about 4.2% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Nemeth in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, Director Pierre R. Breber bought $429,124 worth of Clorox, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $85.82 a piece. Before this latest buy, Breber purchased CLX on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $962,802 at an average of $120.35 per share. Clorox is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Breber is in the green, up about 3.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $88.83.

Wednesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: PATK, CLXVIDEO: Wednesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: PATK, CLX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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PATK
CLX

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