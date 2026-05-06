Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Alexandria Real Estate Equities' Executive Chairman, Joel S. Marcus, made a $410,200 purchase of ARE, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $41.02 each. Marcus was up about 14.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ARE trading as high as $47.01 at last check today. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is trading up about 7.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Marcus made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.35M shares for a cost of $53.92 a piece.

And at Option Care Health, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Financial Officer Meenal Sethna who purchased 16,225 shares at a cost of $20.16 each, for a total investment of $327,075. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sethna in the past year. Option Care Health is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Sethna was up about 7.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OPCH trading as high as $21.74 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: ARE, OPCH

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