Wednesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: BXP, AMG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Boston Properties' Director, Bruce W. Duncan, made a $980,587 purchase of BXP, buying 11,000 shares at a cost of $89.14 each. Investors have the opportunity to grab BXP at a price even lower than Duncan did, with the stock trading as low as $84.80 in trading on Wednesday which is 4.9% below Duncan's purchase price. Boston Properties is trading down about 3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Duncan in the past twelve months.

And at Affiliated Managers Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Reuben Jeffery III who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $65.21 each, for a trade totaling $652,100. Affiliated Managers Group is trading down about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.

