Wednesday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: EMCF, AMTB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Emclaire Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Mark A. Freemer bought 5,400 shares of EMCF, at a cost of $27.30 each, for a total investment of $147,420. Emclaire Financial Corp. is trading up about 3.9% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Freemer in the past year.

And on Monday, See Remarks Miguel Palacios bought $38,903 worth of Amerant Bancorp, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $19.45 each. Amerant Bancorp Inc is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Palacios is in the green, up about 5.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $20.50.

