Wednesday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: APH, MASI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Amphenol, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of APH, for a cost of $65.92 each, for a total investment of $1.32M. So far Livingston is in the green, up about 2.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $67.24. Amphenol is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Livingston in the past twelve months.

And at Masimo, there was insider buying on Monday, by EVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SEC Thomas Samuel McClenahan who bought 1,000 shares for a cost of $231.62 each, for a total investment of $231,620. This buy marks the first one filed by McClenahan in the past twelve months. Masimo Corp. is trading off about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to snag MASI even cheaper than McClenahan did, with the stock trading as low as $221.94 at last check today -- that's 4.2% below McClenahan's purchase price.

