Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At B. Riley Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO B. Riley Securities, Andrew Moore purchased 10,000 shares of RILY, for a cost of $45.94 each, for a total investment of $459,377. So far Moore is in the green, up about 12.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $51.72. B. Riley Financial is trading off about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Moore purchased RILY on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $957,924 at an average of $63.86 per share.

And on Friday, Director James Kao purchased $390,215 worth of RBB Bancorp, purchasing 18,000 shares at a cost of $21.68 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kao in the past twelve months. RBB Bancorp is trading down about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Kao is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $22.37.

VIDEO: Wednesday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: RILY, RBB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.